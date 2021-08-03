Is HOOD Stock a Good Buy? Cramer, Wood, and WallStreetBets Weigh In

Robinhood (HOOD) went public in July. It was among the most hyped listings of 2021 but failed to live up to the expectations. The stock closed lower on its listing day despite pricing the IPO at the lower end. Is HOOD a good stock to buy now after the dismal IPO? While Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood find value in the stock, WallStreetBets traders don’t see it as a buy.