Why Ghislaine Maxwell’s Trial Won’t Be Televised

Some social media users are surprised, to put it lightly, that the Ghislaine Maxwell trial isn't going to be televised or live-streamed—and that sketches will be the public’s only glimpses inside the courtroom.

“Why exactly is the Ghislaine Maxwell trial … not being streamed live for all the world to see?” one Twitter user wrote on Nov. 19. “Could it perhaps be something to do with the fact [that] her trial would unite the public against corruption and not divide it like the Rittenhouse trial?”