Can You Invest in Avatar Startup Genies?

Whereas Genies' short-term growth could be driven by demand for digital avatars from social media users, its long-term growth could be driven by the metaverse, which Roblox, Nike, Microsoft, Disney, and many other major names see as the next big thing. (Facebook even changed its name to Meta Platforms to reflect a new business strategy.) If the metaverse indeed turns out to be the future of the internet, Genies' business is bound to blossom.