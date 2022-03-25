Elon Musk Has Hinted About Leaving Tesla — Eventually

According to CNBC, Musk said, “The sheer amount of work required to be CEO of Tesla is insane. It would be nice to have a bit more free time on my hands as opposed to just working day and night from when I wake up to go to sleep seven days a week.” He also commented in 2020 that he never wanted to be CEO of Tesla, but it happened anyway. When Musk isn't talking about not wanting to be CEO, he discusses how his workweek takes a toll on him.