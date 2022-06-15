Ahead of the Rumble Merger, CFVI Stock Looks Like a Buy Below $10

In SPAC arrangements, investors have the right to withdraw or redeem their money before they vote on the merger. Investors who want out redeem their shares at the listing price, which in this case is $10. Therefore, buying a SPAC stock below $10 offers an arbitrage opportunity if the deal falls through and the stock has to be redeemed. Additionally, buying SPAC stock at $10 presents a low risk to investors if the merger fails, because they’ll still get their money back.