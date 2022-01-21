Carhartt Doubles Down on Vaccine Mandate As Boycott Calls Grow

Carhartt isn't the first company to mandate vaccines. Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Tyson Foods, and United Airlines have also moved forward with mandates. A number of companies require vaccines to work from their office, including Deloitte, American Express, Google, Lyft, Facebook Salesforce, and Uber. On the other hand, some companies have wavered. Starbucks, for example, reversed its mandate after the Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration's proposal for large employers.