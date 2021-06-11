Is AI-Based AMOM ETF a Good Investment or Just a Fad?

AMOM has outperformed the SPMO benchmark year-to-date. However, since its launch and over the last year, AMOM has underperformed the S&P 500. Therefore, while AMOM looks like a good bet, long-term investors may be even better served by ETFs based on the S&P 500. Even Berkshire Hathaway chairman and legendary value investor Warren Buffett advises investors to look at S&P 500 funds instead of actively managed funds.