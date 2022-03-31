Tips to Manage and Reduce the Total Loan Cost on a FAFSA Loan

The deduction allows a borrower to deduct up to $2,500 in interest each year. Loan forgiveness programs are also a way for borrowers to speed up their loans reduce costs. There are several different types of loan forgiveness programs including:

Public service loan forgiveness

Income-driven plan

Teacher loan forgiveness

Nurse corps loan repayment program

Department of justice attorney student loan repayment program

Other programs may vary by state and profession.