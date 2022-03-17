Tips for Dealing With Past-Due Tuition — FAFSA Scholarships, Grants, and Loans

Whether you’re using FAFSA for previous or future tuition costs, it’s best to apply as soon as possible because the longer you wait, the more likely you are to lose out on aid. A lot of federal aid awards are on a first come first serve basis, so those who apply early have a better chance of receiving aid besides just federal loans. Federal loans are an important part of financial aid but in some cases, a federal grant or scholarship might be what you need to pay off that past-due tuition.