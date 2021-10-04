How Do FAFSA Parent PLUS Loans Work and Should You Apply for One?

To get a Parent PLUS loan, you or your child must fill out the FAFSA. Then, you should contact the school for their individual procedures. Most schools will need you to apply for a Parent PLUS loan through studentaid.gov. Parent Plus loans are available for up to the entire cost of attendance minus any other financial aid obtained by the student. The most important thing to note about the Parent PLUS loan is that the loan is repaid by the parent, not the student.