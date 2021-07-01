Did You Miss the FAFSA Deadline? How to Submit an Application Late

When it comes to college, preparation ahead of time is important. Preparing to apply for college starts years in advance because students have to earn the grades to qualify for certain schools. Likewise, families need to prepare financially long before the student starts college. Check the FAFSA deadlines closely to maximize your potential aid award.

FAFSA opens up to applications on October 1 of the year prior to the award year and closes at the end of June in the given award year.

For the 2020–2021 academic award year, the FAFSA was open from October 1, 2019, until June 30, 2021.

For the 2021–2022 academic award year, the FAFSA is open from October 1, 2020, until June 30, 2022.