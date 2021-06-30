FAFSA Is Asking for 2019 Tax and Income Information—Here's Why

Each year, U.S. college students and families apply for the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid). Many potential applicants wonder about parts of the application. One part of the FAFSA for the 2021–2022 award year is a request to see information about your 2019 taxes and income.

The Federal Student Aid organization, an office of the Department of Education, provides online answers for many of the most commonly asked questions about financial aid and the FAFSA. It gives several reasons for requesting information on 2019 taxes on the application. It states that providing the information will benefit students as well as their families.

It’s a good idea to fill out the FAFSA with updated information before each year of planned college attendance. Even if your household income or other factors might be too high to qualify to receive aid, it doesn’t hurt to file an application.

You should complete the FAFSA before each year you plan to attend college or graduate school. This provides the government with income data and other information that helps decide if you will receive loans or grants. The information determines how much your financial assistance award will be for each year.

The FAFSA is important for anyone who needs financial assistance for college. The FAFSA determines if a student qualifies to receive student loans or grants to finance higher education.

Reasons to include 2019 taxes on the FAFSA

According to studentaid.gov, the inclusion of 2019 tax information will help enable the use of the IRS Data Retrieval Tool for transferring financial information for applicants. Also, it enables applicants to submit the FAFSA as soon as October of the year prior to entering college.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition, the Student Aid website says that providing 2019 tax information eliminates the need to estimate tax and income information before taxes are filed. This step can also reduce the need to come back and update a FAFSA form after filing taxes.

Source: Federal Student Aid Facebook

Article continues below advertisement