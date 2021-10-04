College Students Have the Option of Renewing Their FAFSA for Financial Aid

It’s that time of year when college students can start filling out their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for financial aid in the next academic year. Returning students who submitted a FAFSA last year have the option of renewing their FAFSA or starting a new one.

Should I renew my FAFSA or start a new one?

Students who submitted a FAFSA last year are eligible to complete a Renewal FAFSA, which has many of the form questions pre-filled with the student's answers from the prior year.

The choice of whether to use the Renewal FAFSA or begin a whole new one is really up to you. If most of your information—such as your address, phone number, and driver’s license—is the same, then renewing your FAFSA may be the faster option.

However, if a lot of your information has changed, then it may be wiser to just start from scratch with a new application. You are also able to change some of the pre-filled forms on the Renewal FAFSA.

