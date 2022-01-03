How Nurses Can Receive Loan Forgiveness

The National Health Service Corps (NHSC) program is similar to the Nurse Corps program. However, a nurse cannot be in the NHSC loan repayment program and the Nurse Corps program at the same time. The NHSC program is available to both full-time and part-time nurses who have federal and private loans. After working for two years in a high nurse shortage area, they can have their loan repaid. Part-time workers must work a minimum of 20 hours a week for 45 weeks.