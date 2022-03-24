Acquiring Debt Is Easy, Paying It Off Can Be Hard — Especially With Low Income

The first step a person can take towards paying off their debt is knowing exactly how much they owe, especially if their debts are spread out in different areas. If a person only has student loan debt, they can usually log into their account for whichever company financed their debts to see how much they owe. They can also see how many payments they have to make before their total is paid off. If a person has multiple debts like an auto loan, mortgage, and a personal loan, making a consolidated list is necessary.