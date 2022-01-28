Are Pink Sheet Stocks Profitable? Cheap Web 3.0 and Metaverse Stocks

The point is that while OTC markets might be the domain of shell companies, recently bankrupt companies, or foreign companies trying to avoid SEC oversight, you can still find high-quality businesses with great potential among penny stocks. They're hard to come by, but you might get lucky if you do your due diligence well. For example, some investors are browsing the OTC markets to discover cheap metaverse and Web 3.0 stocks that have yet to come to the exchanges.