How to Buy Upcoming Panera Bread Stock and Whether You Should

Panera went private in 2017 after 26 years on the public market. JAB bought Panera out of the public market in a $7.5 billion deal (including debt). At the time, then-CEO Ron Shaich told CNBC's Squawk on the Street, "This is going to allow us to do better work, it’s going to allow us to stay committed to the ‘do the delivery’ initiative, to do the ‘clean’ initiative we’re working on. It will enable us in so many different ways."