How to Buy Dutch Bros Stock and Whether You Should

Dutch Bros, the Oregon-based coffee chain that started in the early 1990s, hopes to give Starbucks some competition as a publicly traded coffee chain. When BROS stock hits the public market this week, it will aim for around a $3 billion valuation.

In June, Dutch Bros filed confidentially for its IPO and it released updated SEC paperwork about its market debut last week. The Dutch Bros IPO is slated to take place on September 15, 2021. How can investors get in on this new stock?

Dutch Bros IPO stock

The coffee company founded by two farming brothers in Oregon has grown from a single cart to over 470 locations. Co-founder and executive chairman Travis Boersma stated in a letter to investors upon filing for the IPO that his purpose in life is to “enjoy the journey, to maximize the moment, to be a loving, passionate, inspirational leader that defies the odds.”

In carrying on the business dreams of himself and his late brother Dane, Boersma is seeking a Dutch Bros valuation of up to $3.3 billion. In the Dutch Bros IPO, 21 million shares of Class A common stock will be offered, as well as shares of Class B, Class C, and Class D to total 165.1 million outstanding shares.

The revised IPO paperwork filed on Sept. 7 noted that Dutch Bros will go public on the NYSE under the symbol “BROS.”

The price per share is targeted between $18 and $20 apiece, which would provide an estimated valuation between $2.97 billion and $3.3 billion. Investors can buy shares of Dutch Bros via their brokerage using the symbol "BROS."

