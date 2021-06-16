Dutch Bros IPO Filing Doesn't Give a Date When It Will Go Public

TSG Consumer Partners, which focuses its investments on the branded consumer sector, bought a minority stake in Dutch Bros Coffee in 2018. At the time, the coffee company planned to use the partnership to help it expand into other markets. The goal was to grow to 800 shops by 2023.

“TSG understands the vision of Dutch Bros and values our unique company culture and dedication to our people, customers and local communities. We’re continuing to invest in our people first, helping those who are determined and hungry design their lives and live their dreams. We have set ambitious growth and expansion goals, and we trust TSG to help us build on this momentum in the most strategic way possible,” said Dutch Bros Coffee co-founder and CEO Travis Boersma in a 2018 press release.