How Much Is Urgent Care Without Insurance? Costs Compared

According to research published in the CDC’s National Health Statistics Reports earlier this year, 31.6 million people of all ages in the U.S. — about 9.7 percent of the national population — were uninsured at the time of a 2020 study.

Urgent care clinics can offer uninsured individuals medical services at a fraction of the cost of emergency rooms, but urgent-care visits can still get expensive, depending on the location and services provided. Read on for more information.