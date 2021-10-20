How Much Do Martha Stewart's Halloween NFTs Cost?By Rachel Curry
Oct. 20 2021, Published 11:18 a.m. ET
Martha Stewart is good for more than a quick fluffy pancake recipe on Sunday morning. The 80-year-old lifestyle businesswoman launched her own line of NFTs—digital art that trades on the blockchain using cryptocurrency.
As usual, Stewart's offering is thematically on point. The NFTs are Halloween-themed and range from jack-o-lanterns to Stewart herself dressed up as Black Widow.
What to know about Martha Stewart's NFT release
Stewart's newly launched e-commerce website for FRESH Mint features NFTs of legendary pumpkin carvings and Stewart dressed up in Halloween costumes.
Options include the Fairy GrandMartha Carving, Medusa Carving, Spellbinding Sorcerous Carving, and a range of custom carvings for NFT buyers to choose from. There's also a collection of jack-o-lantern watercolor paintings, including Trick or Shriek, Drac-o'-Lantern, and Faux Bois.
Stewart as Black Widow, Poptastic Roy Lichtenstein, Naughty Nurse, and Ghostly Equestrienne are also available.
The NFTs trade on OpenSea and feature one-of-a-kind high-resolution JPG files as well as a signed note from Stewart herself.
Why is Martha Stewart dabbling in NFTs?
"Who would have guessed? I have been cool for a long time but I’m even more cool now," Stewart said about her NFT launch. "These kids love to talk about cryptocurrency. [...] They’re the Reddit crowd. These are real go-getters. They want to be first, they want to be cool, they want to be hip."
After intensely researching NFTs, Stewart bought some Ethereum. Her camaraderie with rapper Snoop Dogg, who is invested in NFTs, might have influenced the decision. Stewart is also on the Hudson River Park Friends board with Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. founder and CEO Mike Novogratz.
Stewart's "Carved Collection" launches at a modest price
Some of Stewart's NFT offerings, including her Carved Collection, launched at $66 each. That's a low price for NFTs, but the digital art realm tends to pick up steam quickly. Value comes from reselling, auction bids, and demand.
When CryptoPunks first launched, the original NFTs were given out for free. Now, CryptoPunk NFTs are some of the priciest in the world, which have sold for upwards of $11.7 million.
Stewart's NFTs aren't there yet, but that doesn't mean they aren't on their way.
Martha Stewart NFTs are already gaining value.
Visit the FRESH Mint site, where Stewart lists her NFTs, and you'll see that there are already multiple bids driving up the value of her NFTs. With two current bids on the Shriek or Chic Carving, the value has hit $7,705.58. The same goes for the Fairy GrandMartha Carving.
The Poptastic Roy Lichtenstein NFT has one current bid at $3,852.79. The Collectibles are all sold out from their original price of $666.