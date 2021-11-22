Did You Sell Cryptocurrency in 2021? It Could Impact Your Tax Bill

Cryptocurrency is subject to taxation. The IRS published a notification in 2014 indicating that crypto is property, not currency, for tax purposes. When you sell, trade, or dispose of digital currency in any way and make a profit, you must pay taxes. For example, if you purchase $2,000 of cryptocurrency and then sell it for $2,200, you must declare and pay taxes on the $200 profit. If you recognize a loss, you can deduct and lower your taxable income.