Twitter Makes Most of Its Money From Advertisements — Here's How

Twitter has come a long way since being co-founded by Jack Dorsey in 2006. Now, Elon Musk will buy the social media platform for $44 billion, and the company will go private. One of the reasons Musk purchased the platform is because he believes in freedom of speech and he wants to instill that more into the platform. Millions of Twitter users can only speculate what that means for the platform, and shareholders wonder how that will affect business. How does Twitter make its money?