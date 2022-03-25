Everything You Need To Know About Hot Wheels Series 2 NFTs

Everything You Need To Know About Hot Wheels Series 2 NFTsBy Ruchi Gupta
Mar. 25 2022, Published 5:39 a.m. ET
Mattel is about to drop another NFT collection inspired by its iconic Hot Wheels toy brand. Hot Wheels NFT Series 1, priced from $15 per pack, sold out almost immediately. When is the Hot Wheels NFT Series 2 being released? How can you buy Hot Wheels Series 2 NFTs, and how much is a pack?
American multinational toy manufacturer Mattel, which has been in business since 1945, makes products under various brands. Its stock is listed on the Nasdaq under the “MAT” ticker symbol. Major shareholders in the company are institutional investors Primecap Management, Edgepoint Investment, Vanguard, and BlackRock.
The company is another major entertainment-oriented business joining the NFT craze. Others include theatre chain AMC Theatres and videogame retailer GameStop. The latter is building an NFT marketplace on the Loopring platform to take advantage of its fast and low-cost transactions.
Mattel’s Hot Wheels NFT collection, explained
Hot Wheels is an iconic toy brand that goes back to 1968. A number of its toy models have been developed into actual cars. The brand has a huge fan base among kids and adults alike. Mattel has built on that popularity to ride the NFT wave, where the opportunity is enormous. Globally, NFT sales topped $20 billion in 2021, and they're forecast to hit $35 billion in 2022 and $80 billion by 2025.
Mattel dropped its first Hot Wheels-inspired NFT collection in Nov. 2021. The Series 1 collection offered just over 97,000 NFTs across four rarity levels. The NFTs, which were sold in packs of four and 10 and priced at $15 and $35, respectively, sold out almost instantly.
When is the Hot Wheels NFT Series 2 release date?
Hot Wheels Series 2 NFTs will go on sale on March 31. In this collection, Mattel is offering just over 26,300 packs of seven items each. The NFTs are available in five rarity levels: Base, Rare, Premium, NFTH (Treasure Hunt), and Showroom, with the latter being the rarest. Fans buying the Series 2 NFTs stand a chance to redeem them for a physical toy. Mattel has partnered with Honda and Chevrolet in the Series collection drop.
How to buy Hot Wheels Series 2 NFTs
Fans can place preorders for Series 2 NFTs before their official release on March 31. Mattel has partnered with Wax blockchain for the drop, meaning you need to have a Wax account to buy the items. Payment is by credit card, and packs start at $25.