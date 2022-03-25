Everything You Need To Know About Hot Wheels Series 2 NFTs

Hot Wheels Series 2 NFTs will go on sale on March 31. In this collection, Mattel is offering just over 26,300 packs of seven items each. The NFTs are available in five rarity levels: Base, Rare, Premium, NFTH (Treasure Hunt), and Showroom, with the latter being the rarest. Fans buying the Series 2 NFTs stand a chance to redeem them for a physical toy. Mattel has partnered with Honda and Chevrolet in the Series collection drop.