Home Sellers Drop Prices, Housing Market Is Still Red Hot

Unlike market bubbles, where asset valuations soar without backing, the housing market has been riding a wave of mega-demand. For buyers, the pressure remains staggering. However, there are signs that demand is on its way down. Google searches for “homes for sale” decreased 7 percent YoY for the week ending April 30. Meanwhile, the Redfin Homebuyer Demand Index is down 10 percent YoY for the four weeks ending May 1.