As Hive Blockchain Expands Its Crypto Production, Its Stock Is Looking More Promising

Hive went public in 2017 on the Toronto Stock Exchange, becoming the world’s first publicly traded cryptocurrency mining company. One of Hive’s main goals when going public was to connect traditional capital markets with the blockchain industry. Investors in Hive’s stock gain exposure to cryptocurrency as well as their own crypto portfolios managed by Hive. The company sells its crypto holdings to pay for operational expenses, but when they’re not in use, they’re stored away in a cold wallet.