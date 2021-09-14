Crypto Mining Firm Argo Heads to Nasdaq With IPO, Promising Valuation

It's clear that like most ventures, it takes a tribe to make certain feats possible. Not invincible to this fact, Argo's IPO filing is made possible by global investment banking firms Jeffries and Barclays acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Along with these powerhouses, independent financial services firm Canaccord Genuity and full-service investment bank Stifel Institutional will be co-leading the management of the offering.

Argo Blockchain seems to be paving the way since it's the only crypto miner listed on the London Stock Exchange. Also, it's the first publicly traded crypto miner to embrace climate positiveness. As a leading cryptocurrency mining firm, Argo is joining the ranks of other mining firms like Riot Blockchain to go public. Waiting for approval to be listed on Nasdaq, many Argo enthusiasts are praising the firm since it has "finally" made its way to go public.