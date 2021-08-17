How to Mine Hive Coin—Bridging Blockchain to Tradition Markets

HIVE's strategy was to be the first platform to tap into what it thinks is an untapped market. HIVE wanted to be the pioneer in giving shareholders exposure to both trading and mining of digital currencies, but through traditional measures. We're beginning to see companies like Fireblocks and Paxos taking the same approach—bridging the digital traditional markets.

Presently we have 25,000 ETH in cold wallets and 875 BTC. We are continuing to #HODL all our bitcoins, which have been mined using only green energy. Our current inventory of coins invested in BTC and ETH are valued at $100 million.

Although there are now more than 1 million miners ranging in size currently, HIVE is relatively unique in that it's the first significant crypto mining businesses to be publicly listed and sources its own mining centers using green energy. While not operating in the U.S., HIVE is paving the way in pressuring other mining firms to compete at its level. With other blockchains like Ethereum veering away from PoW protocols, HIVE could be a blockchain that lessens the contention and increases the awareness of sustainable mining.