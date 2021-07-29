Hippo Insurance Forecast After RTPZ Merger—Uncertain Profitability

In 2020, the company reported total written premiums of $405 million, which it expects to expand to $1.6 billion by 2024. Hippo thinks that the total addressable market for the U.S. homeowners insurance market is worth about $105 billion. While the company projects a strong growth outlook, the company’s own projections should be taken with a pinch of salt. Many insurtech companies that have gone public recently haven’t done so well and their valuations have come down significantly. There isn’t anything stopping other insurtech players from expanding horizontally, which might offer competition for Hippo. For now, investors should avoid this play and wait for a clearer path to profitability.