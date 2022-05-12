Who Are the Highest-Earning Athletes With Crypto Endorsements?

Stephen Curry

It all started from a tweet asking about crypto in the summer of 2021. Now, Steph Curry is one of the most active athletes in the crypto and NFT space. The NBA player has made $92.8 million within a year, with $45.8 million coming from basketball salaries, and the other $47 million coming from off-the-court deals. September 2021 was an active month for Curry when it came to contracts.