Travis Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs Partner With CashApp for Bitcoin Giveaway

Starting Thursday, eligible U.S. residents will be able to earn free Bitcoin, as star NFL player Travis Kelce and CashApp partnered together for a Bitcoin (BTC) sweepstakes. Sponsored by Square Inc., the parent company of CashApp, the sweepstakes is worth approximately $250,000 worth of Bitcoin, which is currently worth over five BTC. There will be 12,500 winners picked randomly throughout the sweepstakes period, each winning $20 worth of Bitcoin.

To enter the sweepstakes, entrants will need either an Instagram or Twitter account, as well as a CashApp account. Reply with the specific hashtag “#CashAppKickoff” and your cashtag, to the relevant video Travis Kelce posted on Twitter or Instagram about the sweepstakes. If you have a private Instagram or Twitter account, it may be best to make it public until the sweepstakes ends, because CashApp says they possibly won't be able to see entries from private accounts. The sweepstakes ends on September 30, 2021 at 11:59 PM PST.