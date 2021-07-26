Best Healthcare Stocks for Investors to Buy Now, Defensive Bet

The market for diabetic care is expanding fast. Senseonics produces the Eversense CGM (continuous glucose monitoring) system, which can revolutionize the market. It's an implantable device that can help in diabetic monitoring.

The stock has come off its 2021 highs but like many other penny stocks, it capitalized on the rise in its stock to issue new shares. In the April release, Senseonics said that it expects its revenues to be between $12 million and $15 million in 2021. The revenues are expected to rise significantly over the coming years if the Eversense product gets successfully commercialized.