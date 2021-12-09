HashiCorp Stock Forecast: One of the Most Highly Valued Tech Companies

The brief lull in the U.S. IPO market is coming to an end and we have two major listings this week. Nubank, the Brazilian fintech company backed by Berkshire Hathaway, has priced the IPO at the top end of the range. Cloud software company HashiCorp has also priced the IPO and will start trading on Dec. 9 under the ticker symbol “HCP.” What’s the forecast for HashiCorp stock and is it a good long-term buy?