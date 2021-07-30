Harvest Finance (FARM) Crypto Is a Risk Worth Taking—Here's Why

Harvest Finance (FARM) Crypto Is a Risk Worth Taking—Here's WhyBy Ruchi Gupta
Jul. 30 2021, Published 11:49 a.m. ET
Harvest Finance (FARM) is among the fastest-moving altcoins right now. It’s on the radar of many investors seeking the next cryptocurrency to explode. What is Harvest Finance crypto's price prediction and is it a good buy now?
Harvest Finance crypto has gained more than 120 percent in the last 24 hours and 150 percent in the past week to trade at above $200. The altcoin has traded between a low of $26 and a high of $2,236 since its debut. The current price puts FARM token about 630 percent above its all-time low but 90 percent below its all-time high.
Why Harvest Finance (FARM) crypto is rising now
The altcoin is soaring after securing a listing on the highly reputed Coinbase exchange. Harvest Finance started trading on Coinbase on July 29. The other recent Coinbase listings are Fetch (FET), Polymath Network (POLY), and Paxos Standard (PAX).
Coinbase has become a favorite platform for institutional investors to execute their crypto trades. For example, Elon Musk-led Tesla made its $1.5 billion Bitcoin purchase through Coinbase. For altcoins like Harvest Finance, a Coinbase listing not only comes with a badge of legitimacy but also offers significant exposure to big investors.
What is Harvest Finance crypto and how does it work?
Before assessing Harvest Finance crypto’s price prediction, you might want to familiarize yourself with the crypto to see if it fits your investment taste. Harvest Finance operates like a crypto asset management platform. It aims to make it easy for beginner and expert investors alike to maximum earnings on their crypto holdings.
FARM token is Harvest Finance’s official cryptocurrency. It gives holders the right to participate in decision-making at Harvest Finance by voting for platform changes. Also, FARM token holders receive a share of the fees generated from Harvest Finance operations.
How many Harvest Finance crypto tokens are there and is the supply capped?
More than 594,000 FARM tokens are in circulation right now. The crypto’s maximum supply is fixed at 590,420 tokens. Therefore, Harvest Finance joins Bitcoin, Yearn Finance, Stellar Lumens, and Ripple (XRP) on the list of cryptocurrencies with a capped supply.
Harvest Finance crypto price prediction
With FARM token 90 percent below its all-time high, investors are interested in understanding Harvest Finance crypto’s price prediction. In the past month, the crypto has risen almost 300 percent. At the current price, FARM crypto will need to rise 1,000 percent to get back to its historical peak of $2,236 reached in September 2020.
If FARM coin is gaining just 20 percent a month on a compounded basis, it could get back to its all-time high in a year. If it’s gaining just 10 percent monthly on a compounded basis, it could reach $30,000 by 2025.
Is Harvest Finance crypto a good investment?
Although sharply off its all-time high at the current price, Harvest Finance still boasts better returns in 2021 than even Bitcoin and the stocks. While FARM coin has gained 130 percent since January 2021, Bitcoin is only up 50 percent and the S&P 500 up 18 percent during the same period.
Every investment carries a risk and investing in Harvest Finance crypto looks to be a risk worth taking. First, the current price offers a decent discount entry opportunity. Second, Harvest Finance looks well-positioned to take advantage of the DeFi boom and deliver good returns for investors.
The best way to buy Harvest Finance crypto
If you like Harvest Finance crypto’s price prediction, you might want to take advantage of the pullback in FARM token to buy the dip at the current price. The best places to buy FARM crypto with the U.S. dollar are Coinbase and HitBTC. If you’ve other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ether that you would like to convert into Harvest Finance, the best exchanges for such operations are Gate, 1Inch, and HotBit.