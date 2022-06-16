H-Pattern Stock Chart: Profitable Entry Point for Traders in a Volatile Market

Many consider the h-shaped chart as a piece of the Head and Shoulder pattern, which some traders also use as a shorting signal. In the Head and Shoulder setup, price actions result in a pattern with a high point sandwiched between the elevated ends that look like a head between shoulders. The line below the shoulders is called the neckline. If the price dips below the neckline, many traders take that to mean that the stock is going into a downside trend.