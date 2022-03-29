Logo
Home > Net Worth
Guy Oseary
Source: Getty

Guy Oseary Is Worth Millions — Talent Manager, Producer, and VC Investor

By

Mar. 29 2022, Published 10:27 a.m. ET

Over the years, Guy Oseary has benefited from his wide range of abilities and interests. He has established an ultra-successful career as a manager of top musical and acting talent. He has worked with major names including Madonna, Amy Schumer, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. In addition, he has written books and launched a venture capital firm. What is Oseary's net worth in 2022?

Article continues below advertisement

Guy Oseary

Talent Manager, Producer, Venture Capitalist

Net worth: $90 million

Guy Oseary began his career as a teenager working as an A&R (artists and repertoire) representative. He joined Madonna’s entertainment company Maverick and eventually became the CEO and chairman. Successes such as Alanis Morrissette’s “Jagged Little Pill” and four Twilight films helped propel Maverick to the top. He now works with Untitled Entertainment and invests through his VC firm A-Grade Investments.

Birthdate: October 3, 1972

Spouse: Michelle Alves

Guy and Michelle Oseary
Source: Getty

Guy Oseary and his wife, Michelle Alves Oseary, in 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

Guy Oseary has managed top talent in the film and music industry.

The Israeli-born Oseary was raised in the Los Angeles area and became an independent A&R representative at the age of 17. He was an executive with Madonna’s Maverick Records who increased his stake in the company in 1998 and became CEO and chairman. Some artists who released albums with Maverick were Michelle Branch, Tyler Hilton, the Prodigy, and Erasure.

The largest commercial success for Maverick was Alanis Morrisette’s album “Jagged Little Pill” with 33 million units sold globally.

Article continues below advertisement

Through the Maverick film division, Oseary executive produced four of the films in the Twilight franchise as well as NBC's Last Call with Carson Daly and New Year's Eve with Carson Daly. Maverick struggled financially and was bought out by Warner Music Group and later folded.

Oseary became a principal at Untitled Entertainment in partnership with Stephanie Simon and Jason Weinberg in 2004. He managed Madonna from 2006 to 2012, and in 2013 landed a $30 million deal to manage U2.

Article continues below advertisement

Oseary has invested in tech startups along with Ashton Kutcher for years.

In 2010, Oseary co-founded a venture capital firm with Ashton Kutcher and Ronald Burkle. A-Grade Investments has invested in a number of technology startups such as Duolingo, Change.org, and ResearchGate.

Along with Kutcher, Oseary also launched Sound Ventures. Together they’ve invested in companies like Spotify, Airbnb, Uber, and SoundCloud.

Article continues below advertisement
Oseary and Kutcher
Source: Getty

Oseary with Ashton Kutcher at "The Party," an exclusive event hosted by their firm, Sound Ventures, in 2018.

Oseary and Kutcher are also involved in the management of the female-led NFT collection World of Women (WoW). They’ve invested in several NFT-related platforms like DapperLabs and OpenSea. Oseary has even partnered with record-setting digital artist Beeple on the NFT platform WENEW.

Article continues below advertisement

Guy Oseary hosts one of the most exclusive Oscars after-parties.

In 2022, as in years past, Oseary hosted an exclusive party at his Beverly Hills home for A-list celebrities following the Academy Awards. According to Paper Magazine, Oseary’s party is also usually co-hosted by Madonna and doesn't allow paparazzi.

Some of the Hollywood elite were photographed by JR, a French street artist who was the only photographer present. Guests included Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, Jessica Chastain, Dakota Johnson, and Chris Rock. Gucci was a sponsor of the event.

Advertisement

More From Market Realist

    • CONNECT with Market Realist
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Market Realist Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.