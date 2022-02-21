Is OpenSea Safe to Use After the Recent Phishing Attack?

The biggest issue is that OpenSea doesn't have coding in place to prevent the reselling of stolen assets. This isn’t the first time that a hack has happened on OpenSea. In January, hacker bots stole work from unknowing artists and sold the art as NFTs on OpenSea. The platform will have to implement additional checks and balances before NFT sellers are able to cash out on their coins, which is a difficult intervention in a decentralized arena.