Coachella NFTs Act As Lifetime Event Passes — How Much Do They Cost?By Jennifer Farrington
Feb. 16 2022, Published 12:30 p.m. ET
The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is an annual, weekend-long event held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. Coachella isn't just known for gathering some of the most popular names in the music industry, but also emerging artists. Hundreds of thousands of people attend Coachella each year to mingle and, of course, take in the positive vibes that the event is known to give off.
In 2022, Coachella is offering its fans more than just access to one of the largest music festivals in the world. Coachella created and launched its very own NFT collection, with one of the digital assets giving you lifetime access to the event. Here’s how much Coachella NFTs cost and how you can lock down a ticket that gives you unlimited access to Coachella.
Want lifetime access to Coachella and to be treated like a VIP guest? You’ll need a Coachella Key for that.
Coachella’s parent company, Goldenvoice has partnered with FTX US to develop an environmentally friendly marketplace on Solana. Using this platform, you’ll be able to bid on or purchase the NFTs included in Coachella’s NFT collection. The company says that a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Give Directly, Lideres Campesinas, and Find Food Bank. A royalty will also be provided to the creators of the NFT collection.
Coachella has divided its NFT collection into three different categories—Coachella Key, the Desert Reflection, and Coachella Sights & Sounds. Let’s get into the Coachella Key NFT collection since this is the digital asset that will get you lifetime access to the event (and who wouldn’t want that!).
What are the Coachella Key NFT collection's prices and incentives?
Inside the Coachella Key NFT collection, you’ll find three keys that offer different incentives. Here’s a look at what you’ll get with each.
Key to the Dinner in the Garden
The Coachella Key to the Dinner in the Garden can be purchased for $250,000, or you can place a bid on the NFT. The bid amount is currently set at $60,000 and bidding is expected to end on February 17, 2022. With this key, you’ll receive the following:
- Lifetime Coachella Guest passes for two. You can only attend the event on one out of the two weekends each year.
- You’ll gain access to viewing areas at the Coachella, Outdoor, Sahara, Mojave, and Gobi stages, according to the company’s website.
- You'll get backstage compound access.
- A golf cart will provide transportation.
- Access to all VIP areas within the Festival grounds.
- A meal in the Rose Garden for you and three others of your choice in 2022. The meal will be prepped by a professional chef.
- Two merchandise items per year (yes, they’re free).
- Free access to any virtual events Coachella creates.
- Two extra VIP Festival passes for 2022.
- Access to private events held before and during the event.
Additionally, the Coachella Key to the Dinner in the Garden will give you the ability to purchase a maximum of two additional Guest Festival Passes for one weekend each year.
Coachella Key to the Coachella Stage
This Coachella Key can be purchased for $500,000, or you can place a bid on the NFT. As of February 16, 2022, the bidding reached $10,000.
With the Coachella Key to the Coachella Stage, you’ll get many of the incentives discussed above. However, rather than receive a professionally prepared meal in the Rose Garden, you and one other person will be given access to view one performance at the Coachella stage in 2022 that gives you a front and center view.
Coachella Key to the VIP Compound
The Coachella Key to the VIP Compound combines the incentives offered with its other NFT Keys. In addition, you’ll also receive access to a fully stocked trailer located in the VIP compound in 2022. As exciting as this all sounds, the Coachella Key to the VIP Compound comes at a very steep price.
You can either purchase the NFT for $2,000,000 or place a bid. The bidding for this Coachella Key is at $500,000 and bidding ends on February 18, 2022.
*If you purchase a Coachella Key, you must verify ownership by April 1, 2022.
What other NFTs are featured in the Coachella NFT collection?
If purchasing a Coachella Key is out of the question, there are other Coachella NFTs available for you to buy. There are two other collections of NFTs Coachella launched, which include:
The Desert Reflection collection
In this collection, you’ll find 10 iconic Coachella posters created by the artist Emek. The NFTs can be redeemed once for a physical copy of Coachella | The Photographs:1999–2019. While some of the NFTs are open for bidding, others are available to buy now. The pricing for these NFTs varies, with some selling for as much as $6,666.
Coachella Sights & Sounds NFT collection
In this second collection, Coachella is offering digital artwork that features 1 of 10 digital collectibles depicting moments from the festival and “never before heard soundscapes from the Polo Fields.” The NFTs featured in this collection can be redeemed once for a physical art print. Some NFTs included in this collection are being auctioned while others are being sold for as much as $690,420.
When is Coachella 2022 and who will be performing?
Coachella’s 2022 event will be held on two weekends, April 15–17 and April 22–24. The performers include:
- Harry Styles
- Lil Baby
- Billie Eilish
- Ye (formerly known as Kanye West)
- Doja Cat
- 21 Savage
- Disclosure
- Swedish House Mafia