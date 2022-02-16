Coachella NFTs Act As Lifetime Event Passes — How Much Do They Cost?

Inside the Coachella Key NFT collection, you’ll find three keys that offer different incentives. Here’s a look at what you’ll get with each.

Key to the Dinner in the Garden

The Coachella Key to the Dinner in the Garden can be purchased for $250,000, or you can place a bid on the NFT. The bid amount is currently set at $60,000 and bidding is expected to end on February 17, 2022. With this key, you’ll receive the following: