How High Can DeFi and the Metaverse Take Solana?

An investment of $1,000 in Solana in April 2020, when it started trading, would be worth $300,000 now. Even those who invested in Solana at the beginning of 2021 have benefited, as the crypto has returned more than 13,000 percent since. Now at about $200, Solana has pulled back about 20 percent from its peak. Is it time to buy the dip? What’s Solana's price prediction for 2030?