Crypto Algorand (ALGO) Looks Promising, Could Reach $10

While many other tokens have claimed to be the future of finance, Algorand (ALGO) is the "future of finance." Perhaps it lends itself to the notion that blockchain might be the finance of the future, but ALGO is the native token to the Algorand blockchain. The components that drive Algorand's success are accessibility, immediate processing, direct use, adoption, and efficiency. As the total market capitalization continues to increase, many investors are looking towards Algorand and want to know if it will reach $10.