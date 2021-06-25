CBD Company Grove, Inc. Goes Public on the Nasdaq Capital Market

Currently, Grove, Inc. has brands of cannabinoids, vitamins, and more that reach globally distributed product lines in 46 countries and territories. Some of its brands include CBD Infusionz, a hub for a variety of hemp-related products; and GRN, a CBD shop that caters to consumers and wholesalers.

Coming brands include Zest, which is a full product line of CBD oil, gummies, and tinctures. Another brand soon to be a part of Grove’s offerings is Qubes, a line of vitamin gummies.

The company also has a custom-designed SaaS (software-as-a-service) platform for CBD retailers and wholesalers.