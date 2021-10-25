Is GreenMoon crypto a good investment?

The GreenMoon token is based on the Binance platform. The project seeks to build value for long-term investors. For every purchase or sale of the GRM token, a 12.5 percent tax applies. The tax goes toward marketing and token burns.

The marketing efforts, which have included Time Square ads, have helped spread the word about GreenMoon crypto to bring more investors to the community. That in turn helps boost GRM token demand and price. The token burn program reduces supply, which in turn boosts the value of the remaining tokens.