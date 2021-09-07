Here’s What History Says About a Short Squeeze in GameStop After Its Earnings Report

In 2021, meme stocks GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment (AMC) have taken stock markets by storm. Retail traders on social media platforms have come together in a rebellion against hedge funds. GME and AMC stocks skyrocketed as a result of Redditors’ coordinated actions, and they’re up an incredible 976 and 1,976 percent in 2021, respectively.

Both GME and AMC stocks have surged despite the companies' operating performance declining over the last few years. GameStop is scheduled to report its earnings results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 after the market closes on Sep. 8. What’s the forecast for GameStop stock , and is another short squeeze coming after the earnings release?

GameStop’s Q2 earnings estimates

In the second quarter, analysts expect GameStop's sales to rise 19.2 percent YoY (year-over-year) to $1.1 billion. The company’s revenue grew by 25.1 percent in the prior quarter, marking the first time in three years that the video game retailer's revenue rose YoY. In the second quarter, Wall Street also expects the company's adjusted net loss to narrow YoY to $0.67 per share from $1.40.

Source: GameStop

GameStop has been attempting to shift its focus to online sales, resulting in the closure of numerous physical stores. The company has made good progress on its e-commerce plans, and its online sales as a percentage of its overall sales are gradually increasing. One of the appeals of GME stock to retail traders is Ryan Cohen's unconventional vision and influence as chairman. GameStop and AMC raised cash by selling shares several times to survive amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Investors should note that GME stock has fallen an average of about 15 percent in response to 10 of its previous 11 financial reports. Also, the company’s management has refused to take questions from analysts over the last two quarters.

Source: GameStop