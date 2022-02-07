Bumble Purchases French Dating App Fruitz in Its First Acquisition

Bumble bought the French company for an undisclosed amount. Bumble hopes to expand its international user base and Fruitz has a strong number of users in Europe. Both of the dating platforms are geared towards younger audiences like Gen Z, but Fruitz has a unique style on its platform. Bumble also owns Badoo, which is one of the biggest dating apps in Latin America and Europe. The dating app company looks to be more of a competitor against its toughest rival, Match Group.