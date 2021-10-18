CryptoRom Scam Steals More Than $1.3 Million Through Dating Apps

Dating apps have social uses, but some of the interactions that take place on the apps might involve a malicious party. Scams occur occasionally on these types of apps. You can find fake accounts that often look to expose people’s privacy. The CryptoRom scam is one of the more recent scams that use crypto to lure people in.

The CryptoRom scam involves using loopholes in Apple’s Developer Enterprise Program to create apps that can bypass App Store guidelines. These malicious apps replicate some of the biggest crypto exchanges we know today including Kraken . The enterprise program has been notorious for allowing these apps to pull off various scams. Sophos is one cybersecurity company that has brought these scams to light.

What is the Apple Enterprise Program?

The Apple Enterprise Program is a program intended for businesses to build and test out apps. The program is only meant to have these businesses test out the app internally with employees. It’s a much less strict process than having an app approved on the App Store.

To be eligible for the program, the company must be legit and must consist of 100 employees or more. So, small businesses like DBAs aren't eligible. If a business is accepted into the program, it costs $299 per year for a membership and the entity will receive a license.

Article continues below advertisement

There's also Apple’s ad hoc distribution, which is a method that can be a loophole for scammers. The ad hoc distribution allows users to distribute their developing app to a small number of people, which also bypasses many guidelines that apps in the App Store have to follow.

Scammers have found ways to abuse the privileges that come with the enterprise program, especially with the app not being on the App Store. The membership allows these app developers to create apps that can bypass permissions, breach users' privacy, and use illegal tactics within the apps. The program has been misused for multiple years. There have been some members that sell their enterprise program accounts to others, while other people are approached in potentially selling theirs.

Article continues below advertisement

In February 2019, Reuters reported that some Apple Enterprise members were distributing the app to the general public instead of employees. Other program abusers would create applications like streaming apps, that bypassed in-app software such as advertisements and in-app purchases that link back to Apple. As a result, fraudulent apps and software that solicit adult content or fake financial schemes have been an issue for victims.

It hasn’t just been small or fraudulent businesses that have gotten their licenses revoked. Facebook and Google had their certificates taken away before. The two companies were reportedly caught violating the program’s app distribution policy.

Article continues below advertisement