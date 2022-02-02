'Tinder Swindler' Shimon Hayut Served Part of His 15-Month Sentence

We may never know Shimon Hayut’s actual net worth, but we can assume that he isn't the millionaire he claimed to be on Tinder when he defrauded European women out of thousands of dollars.

Hayut’s story is the subject of the new Netflix documentary The Tinder Swindler, which starts streaming on Feb. 2. From the producers of The Imposter and Don’t F**k With Cats, The Tinder Swindler shows how a woman named Cecilie teams up with others to find Hayut and bring him to justice.