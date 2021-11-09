Marie Antoinette’s Diamond Bracelets Sell for $8.1 Million at Auction

The two bracelets—housed in a velvet box with a label reading “Bracelets of Queen Marie Antoinette”—each have three strings of diamonds and a large barrette clasp, encompassing 112 diamonds in all.

Marie Antoinette bought the bracelets in 1776, two years after she and husband King Louis XVI ascended to the throne, according to NBC News . In 1791, with the French Revolution underway, Marie sent a trunk to the ambassador of the Austrian Empire for safekeeping. Following Marie’s execution via guillotine in 1793, the trunk was opened and the bracelets were passed on to her surviving daughter, Marie Therese, Madame Royale.

The bracelets, currently owned by a European royal family, were expected to fetch as much as $4 million, CNN reported. “How much is someone willing to pay for something from the last queen of France?” Fawcett said. “We have seen the results before of things sold by Marie Antoinette, that there really is no limit to how high these can go, and I’m expecting fireworks on Tuesday.”

However, the estimate fell far short of the final sale price of about $8.1 million, including hammer fees, according to Forbes.