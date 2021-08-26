Jewelry Designer Aldo Orta Turned His ‘Shark Tank’ Deal Into a QVC Job

Jewelry Designer Aldo Orta Turned His ‘Shark Tank’ Deal Into a QVC JobBy Dan Clarendon
Aug. 26 2021, Updated 2:46 p.m. ET
Though Aldo Orta’s net worth isn’t readily available, it’s safe to say that the Shark Tank alum did well for himself after bringing his business, Aldo Orta Jewelry, to the ABC reality show. He even got a cushy job with QVC!
As Orta explained on Shark Tank, he has been an artist his whole life. He moved from Mexico to the U.S. to follow his dreams. “I left home because I really want to pursue my life as an artist and the freedom to be an artist in America,” he said.
“My artwork is inspired from all cultures’ mythology and history, and it has a message: to use these symbols as a reminder of appreciation of life,” Orta added. After his moment in the spotlight and his deal with two of the Shark Tank sharks, Orta had 180,000 reasons to appreciate life!
Orta wanted $180,000 from "Shark Tank" to bring his jewelry to the U.S.
Orta appeared in the Season 2 finale of Shark Tank in May 2011. He came onto the show wanting $180,000 for a 45-percent stake in his business. He wanted help bringing his high-end jewelry to the masses.
As Orta explained to the sharks, his clients thus far had been royalty and celebrities, including the royal family of Kuwait, the Bacardi family, Calvin Klein, and Cyndi Lauper.
But Orta had his sights set on a different customer base. “I want to do the same type of majestic, glamorous, beautiful designs, but much more affordable,” he said.
Specifically, Orta wanted to sell his designs on QVC, but the home-shopping channel required $50,000 for the first order.
He struck a deal with Barbara Corcoran and Kevin Harrington.
After Orta’s pitch, Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary deemed the investment too risky. He pointed out that Orta is a one-man show. O'Leary said that he would have to get insurance on Orta’s life for the value of his investment.
Another shark, Daymond John passed as well. He said that people weren’t buying jewelry when they couldn’t even pay their mortgages. Robert Herjavec passed and noted that the price point of the jewelry was too high for middle America.
However, Barbara Corcoran appreciated Orta’s passion, his “eerie” look, and his handiwork. She offered half the money Orta wanted on the condition that the QVC deal went through. Kevin Harrington finally decided to join Corcoran in the investment and offered the other $90,000.
In an archived Forbes profile from 2016, Orta praised his two investors. “Barbara has been my muse for QVC for the jewelry collection. She wears my jewelry in the show. She has been a huge supporter, wearing my jewelry,” he said. “Also, I presently have been offered new, great opportunities I never imagined I would have. Kevin Harrington has brought these great opportunities to me. … They are so supportive. I even have their personal cells, if needed.”
After "Shark Tank," Orta kept 100 percent of his company and became a QVC designer.
According to the Forbes profile, Orta ended up changing the Shark Tank deal so that he retained 100 percent of his business, and he became an in-house designer for QVC. He declined to cite specific sales numbers, but he did say that his sales had tripled.
“There are no other products like mine with the unique designs and the message behind the symbols,” Orta said at the time. “In my jewelry, you will find fearless messages to remind you of your abilities to change the world and make it a better place. I believe we need more beauty in this world and to protect all the arts. We need more people being creative and stopping destruction and division, therefore, unifying humankind.”