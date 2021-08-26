Jewelry Designer Aldo Orta Turned His ‘Shark Tank’ Deal Into a QVC Job

Though Aldo Orta’s net worth isn’t readily available, it’s safe to say that the Shark Tank alum did well for himself after bringing his business, Aldo Orta Jewelry, to the ABC reality show. He even got a cushy job with QVC!

As Orta explained on Shark Tank, he has been an artist his whole life. He moved from Mexico to the U.S. to follow his dreams. “I left home because I really want to pursue my life as an artist and the freedom to be an artist in America,” he said.