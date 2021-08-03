How Scrub Daddy Became the Most Successful ‘Shark Tank’ Company

When you’re talking about the most successful Shark Tank company , you have to talk about “the daddy of all deals,” as 20/20 called it. That would be Scrub Daddy , which is the high-tech sponge that inventor Aaron Krause brought to the ABC reality show in Season 4.

“In just four years, we have hit $110 million in retail sales,” investor Lori Greiner said on 20/20, in a 2017 segment about the show’s biggest deals.

Krause said in the segment that he wakes up every morning “with a new vengeance to make sure that no one takes our title as the most successful item in the history of the show.”