Shark Tank Company WaiveCar Promises 'Something Magical' Soon

Is WaiveCar done for good, or just preparing for its next act? As of the time of this post, WaiveCar hasn’t posted an update on Facebook or Twitter since Oct. 2019, and its homepage just shows the company logo.

Well, WaiveCar’s Instagram post shows signs of life. “We'll meet again. Don't know where, don't know when. But I know we'll meet again some sunny day!” the company wrote on Instagram in Nov. 2020, quoting the lyrics of a Vera Lynn chestnut.

In an Instagram post in May 2021, the Shark Tank company teased something happening in Santa Monica, Calif., in the summer. “We've been workshopping this for 2 years,” that post reads. “Something magical is coming soon.” And in a comment on that same post, WaiveCar said it was “super excited to start the next chapter of urban mobility.”

The WaiveCar founders struck a deal with Kevin O’Leary on ‘Shark Tank’

Entrepreneurs Zoli Honig and Isaac Deutsch pitched WaiveCar in a 2017 episode of the ABC reality show, seeking $500,000 from their would-be investors in exchange for 2 percent of the company. In the Season 9 episode, Honig and Deutsch described WaiveCar as “the world’s first all-electric and free car-sharing service,” in which drivers could rent electronic vehicles for two hours at no cost, thanks to the advertising on each vehicle. (Their slogan? “We waive the fee, you drive for free.”)

Article continues below advertisement

Three of the sharks weren’t convinced. Mark Cuban left the negotiation because “the variability of advertising is crazy.” Lori Greiner did so because she was concerned other companies could take the WaiveCar model. And guest shark Chris Sacca suggested that WaiveCar was “doing R&D” for Uber and Lyft, both larger companies that could steal WaiveCar’s idea if it worked out.

But Kevin O’Leary made an interesting offer: a $500,000, $36-month loan with a 12-percent interest rate in exchange for 4 percent equity and all unsold digital ad inventory. And then Barbara Corcoran made her offer to Honig and Deutsch: “$500,000. No contingencies, no interest rate, no fancy loans. But I want 10 percent of the business, outright. Just 10 percent. Nice, clean, easy, decent.”

Article continues below advertisement